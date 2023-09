Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the most loved on television. It has been 15 years since it began but even today, the fan following has not gone down. The writers and makers of the show have made sure that no one loses any interest in the show. They keep on bringing amazing twists in the show. Currently, the show is in the news after the reports of generation leap happening started doing rounds. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai tragic scenes that left us heart-broken

Recently, Jay Soni aka Abhinav’s exit left everyone shocked. While a few loved Abhinav but many of them hated the character as they wanted Abhimanyu and Akshara to be together. Jay’s character was getting hate from many #AbhiRa fans. Also Read - TRP Report Week 35: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has a great fall, Asia Cup 2023 affects Anupamaa and more TOP TV shows

Earlier, it was Manjari who was getting so much hate for separating Abhimanyu and Akshara. Later, Manjari also tried to take away Abhir from Akshara. The custody battle happened between Abhimanyu and Akshara and one of the reasons was Manjari. Also Read - Exclusive: Is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Ami Trivedi aka Manjari quitting the show? The actress reacts

Ami Trivedi plays the role of Manjari in the show. She spoke to BollywoodLife about an incident when a woman cursed her for these scenes. She spoke about how people target the actors personally because they hate certain scenes.

Ami Trivedi said, “I have read the messages and I don’t mind the hate. When you are a Abhimanyu, Akshara fan, I know Manjari’s character will receive hate which is fine and understandable. But when they target me individually it’s not right. I read certain messages and I checked the account and found that it was a woman who said aapka beta bhi aapko chodke chala jayega tab aapko pata chalega. I was like aap konse jamane mein jee rahe ho because this is just acting.”

“You personally target someone and especially when it comes to my son or my family, I won’t like it. Not just me everyone is protective about their family. Everyone knows we are acting so you can say whatever you want to for Manjari but not me. Manjari is a character that is created and we are told to the character. You have to learn from Manjari what you should not do in your life, “she added.

Ami further added, “I don’t understand when people target us personally. How can they say such things about a person whom they don’t even know. They say things like marr jaa and use bad words. I really don’t understand this. We are all affected by this because we are not used to so much hatred. Ab itna samaj aya hai ki dheet hona padega. You just have to be thick skin. I am not hurting someone sentiments personally so I think I should not be targeted personally. Everyone is just doing their job and there is no need of such things. Well, we have learnt to ignore now.”