Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the talk of town. A lot is being said about the rumoured leap of the show. Reports suggest that the show is taking a generation leap and the current story of #AbhiRa will end. The reports of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod leaving the show have left everyone surprised. However, producer Rajan Shahi confirmed that the leap is not happening, and nobody is leaving. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler alert: Will Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod aka AbhiRa’s friendship bring a new twist in their lives?

However, the reports keep coming about the leap. Recently, Ami Trivedi spoke to BollywoodLife and said that she has no idea about any leap. Ami Trivedi also spoke about playing a mother, grand mother at a young age. For the unversed, Ami Trivedi and Harshad Chopda are the same age. Also Read - Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy reveal the names of their twins; share glimpse from the naamkaran ceremony

Ami Trivedi on playing a mother

Ami Trivedi said, “My whole reason to do this show had many factors. It was ticking all my boxes. Ek toh itna bada show hai, huge hai. Vaise toh mujhe ye pata tha but abhi show karne ke baad aur pata chal raha hai ki iska popularity itna bada hai. And also many people have told me that you should work with Directors Kut Production whenever you get a chance. So, when I got the chance to work with them I did not miss it. Also, the character is very good. I found it very interesting when Rajan ji told me about the character. I am feeling nice while doing this as this character has many variations and also I have been doing comedy since a long time and this is something different. Manjari has so many shades. I am happy and I am having the best phase of my life. Also, we have a wonderful team and you can’t ask for more.” Also Read - Exclusive: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Ami Trivedi reveals people target stars personally after negative scenes, 'Have to be thick-skinned'

Trending Now

Ami Trivedi on her bond with Harshad Chopda

Ami further spoke about her bond with Harshad Chopda and what he calls her off-screen. She said, “The bond between me and Harshad looks good on-screen because we are the same off-screen as well. He calls me ‘Maate’ off-screen. Pehle starting mein aise nahi tha but ab aise feel hone laga hai ki mai toh iski maa hi hu. He keeps calling me ‘Maate’ only. Pranali calls me ‘Ami’ or ‘Amu’ but Harshad ka constant hai. Harshad behaves like my son only off-screen. Toh ab ye bond mother-son jaisa hi ho gaya hai.”

Watch Pranali Rathod's stunning looks:

Ami further spoke about the craze about AbhiRa because of the recent episodes amongst fans. She said, “This show is hugely popular. It is the connection of the audience with the show that they feel whatever is happening is real. As actors we really enjoy the attention, sometimes we are surprised with the reactions. People keep giving their opinions on their favourite character or couple. The story of the show is doing so well. Getting Abhinav on-board was a brilliant idea. The trio of Abhinav, Akshara and Abhimanyu worked really well. The TRPs were also amazing.”