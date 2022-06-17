Exes Karan Kundrra and Anushka Dandekar come under one roof, Tejasswi Prakash was present too; here's what happened [Exclusive]

Say what? What is an awkward encounter for Karan Kundrra and his lady love Tejasswi Prakash as his ex too was present at the same event and at the same time. Well. Yes. Last night the couple graced an event where his ex Anusha happened to be present at the same time but they bump into each other and rather were away.

In fact the netizens too couldn't keep calm and know what would have happened as the exes are under one roof.

One uer wrote, " Yaar tejran n she my god wht will happen maza tho ayega". Another user commented, " Bhaisaab,Tejran aur attention seeker ek saath ek hi place par,chalo news vaalo ko to sabse badi headline mil gayi but always and forever #tejran". The third user commented, " evil eyes off tejran". One more user dropped it's concern, " Yeh aur teja ek saath".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Did Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar bump into each other?

A close to Bollywood Life reveals, " Karan and Anusha are extremely mature and they would definitely greet each other if they would have come face to face. But nothing sort of that happened, in fact Karan and Tejasswi left the event a bit early as they had their early morning work commitments and they are thorough professional as we have seen".

While talking about Karan and Tejasswi, they looked extremely good together last night. Karan suited up and looked a perfect handsome hunk, Tejasswi rocked the chique look like never before m, her hairdo made her look extremely pretty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Anusha Dandekar too set the temperature soaring with her yet Amalthea hot avatar. The babe never fails to impress with her outings especially at the red carpets and this time again she managed to create a fire. You hotness!