Actress offered a solution for the Afghanistan crisis. She tweeted on Sunday that she would tie rakhis to them so that they learn to respect women. The actress expressed her sadness over reports that the Taliban are torturing women in Afghanistan. She says, "The Taliban never got love from their mothers or sisters, that is why they have become criminals. They cannot be changed by punishments or war. I will tie them a 'rakhi' and will become their sister. Thereafter, I will teach them how to respect women. I feel this way I can save the Afghan people from the Taliban." Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik's FIR co-star Mahika Sharma comes out in her support; says, 'I see all the contestants as stray dogs coming together and targeting Kavita'

I'm coming to #SaveAfghanWomen

I will make all #Talibans my brother and tie them #rakhi on #RakshaBandhan2021 then as a sister maar maar k ill teach them to respect women They don't have mothers, daughters, sister thats why they do all crime. #Modiji hows my idea? — Mahika Sharma (@memahikasharma) August 20, 2021

The actress, who has appeared in TV serials such as F.I.R. and Ramayan: Sabke Jeevan Ka Aadhar, added, "I have learned that love can change anyone and bring them on the right track. In our history many stories have taught us how love changed even dacoits and made them good men. I'm worried about Afghan women and I want to raise my voice for them, their democracy. Everyone should unite for the Afghan people and save them from Taliban rule." Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Mahika Sharma compares Sara Gurpal's eviction with that of Koena Mitra; says, 'It was all favouritism'

The actress at once drew mixed reactions on Twitter. "They will kill you," wrote a user. Another reply read, "The Taliban are looking for some beautiful girl like you." Mahika also got some positive reactions. "To come out with such an idea needs power. India will love you, sister," wrote a user. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: The Salman Khan hosted reality TV show delayed again?

What are your thoughts on this? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.

(With inputs from IANS)