Fact Check: Did Shehnaaz Gill wear late actor Sidharth Shukla's specs for her visit to an orphanage?

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla made for one of the most popular pairs ever. Since Bigg Boss 13, they were loved by all. Fans fondly called them #SidNaaz. Sadly, their bond could not flourish further due to the untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla. The actor passed away on September 2 after reportedly suffering a massive heart attack. Shehnaaz Gill had a tough time coping with the loss. Her public appearances have reduced. But today, her pictures went viral on social media as she visited an Orphanage in Amritsar. Ahead of Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary, Shehnaaz spent some good time with handicap children.

The actress was dressed in a jeans, top and a shawl. She wore a belt along with it. She was spotted flaunting specs too and this reminded fans of Sidharth Shukla. On social media, fans started speculating that Shehnaaz wore Sidharth Shukla's specs for her visit to Orphanage. Many shared pictures too that showed Sidharth in similar specs. Well, yes in similar specs and not the same. A close look at both the pictures and one would realise that the specs worn by both the celebrities are not the same. However, many SidNaaz fans pointed out that the Shehnaaz looks much matured in the pictures.

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Honsla Rakh along with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.