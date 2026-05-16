Fact Check: Is Mouni Roy-Disha Patani really getting MARRIED? VIRAL post shocks fans amid divorce rumours with Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have announced their separation through a joint statement, while a viral post claiming her relationship and wedding with Disha Patani has been confirmed to be fake.

Mouni Roy and her husband, Suraj Nambiar, are preparing for divorce. Internet users have started ridiculing and accusing Disha Patani for it. Amid this, a message has gone viral on social media, revealing that Mouni posted a photo of herself with Disha on her Instagram account, confirming their relationship and announcing their impending wedding.

Is Mouni Roy really dating Disha Patani?

The post reads, "After closing one chapter, I found my forever in her. her. Yes... Disha and I are ready to turn this love story into marriage. From healing to happiness forever starts now (sic)." Check out the post below...

Viral post turns out to be fake?

So, before you believe it's a legitimate post by Mouni, let us clarify that it's a phony post. The image featured in it is from last year. The actresses went to the Iskon Temple for Disha's birthday in June 2025.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar divorce

For the past several days, Mouni and Suraj's divorce whispers were making the rounds, and on Thursday, the two released a joint statement that stated, "We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably. Attempts have been made to sensationalise our private lives by circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship. After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

The statement further read, "At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time. Mouni & Suraj (sic)."

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