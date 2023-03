Fahmaan Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have reportedly been signed up for a music video. The singer and composer is Tabish Pasha. Fans of the Imlie duo know him as he featured Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan in his music video. The couple brought in a lot of hype to the video. It seems this time Sumbul Touqeer could not be a part of the project for whatsoever reason. Now, Tabish Pasha said that he thought of a concept with Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer in mind but her dad apparently did not like it. Since there is no comment from her father, we do not know the matter. Sumbul Touqeer has wished them the best. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik, Harshad Chopda, Abdu Rozik and other TV stars rocked Instagram this week

Fans of Sumbul Touqeer are very upset with Tabish Pasha. They have slammed him on social media. There seems to be some issues on how the whole matter has been handled. Fahmaan Khan is busy with Dharam Patnii and has not commented on the matter. This is what angry fans of Sumbul Touqeer have said on Twitter..

tabish literally wanted to degrade sumbul is so clear the way he said specifically mentioned that sumbul's dad didn't wanted when the backstory was something else T@bish definitely knew that if he don't pair sumbul and fahmaan together views will not come.#SumbulTouqeerKhan — zzz_ (@TheClown_20) March 17, 2023

Ine bhakton ke vajah se Tumhara gana chalayen Yad Rakhna selfish man Sumbul Jaisi acchi ladki ko Aise logi Kyon Milte Hain jo uska fayda uthate aur FIR usi ko nicha dikhate you are a selfish man Tabish??? — chaitali? (@ujwalashelar87) March 17, 2023

@fahmaankhan tumara achahi sochenge hum log....

Please isko chup karwao. Lagta hai iska mission SUMAAN vs SUMBUL hai. Joh Khuda koh bi manzoor nahi hoga.#FahmaanKhan #SumbulTouqeerKhan tum dono, saaf dilke ho. PERIOD#SuMaan pic.twitter.com/Z9aEtxAo7m — S (@Shikaa95842595) March 17, 2023

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer make for an electrifying pair on screen. Many would love to see them on repeated projects. However, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is also a good choice. The lady looked a million bucks at the Lakme Fashion Week!