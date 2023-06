Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan have parted ways. Their friendship seems to have come to an end, and their fans are highly disappointed with their ongoing fight. The latest buzz by Khabri's Twitter handle is that the reason behind that fight is that Sumbul was informed about Fahmaan not supporting her during her stint in the Bigg Boss 16 show as per her PR team's demands, but he did it in his own way and the world witnessed it. Sumbul was labelled as obsessed with Shalin Bhanot, and it was Fahmaan Khan’s entrance in the show for a day that changed the entire story for her, and she almost hit resurrected in the show. And there are claims that due to Sumbul being informed that Fahmaan did tweet for her and extended his support on Twitter, she is upset with him, and hence they have stopped talking.

#FahmaanKhan said, Things went wrong after #SumbulTouqeerKhan came out of #BiggBoss16 house, as Team Sumbul had told her that 'I didnot support her when she was inside. He said i had denied to attend a twitter space of Team Sumbul saying i am supporting her my ways. He added… — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) May 31, 2023

In fact, the same Twitter handle claims that Fahmaan is trying to mend the walls between them, but it’s Sumbul who has kept him on her ignore mode and only replies to him after he sends her 10 to 15 messages. Well, we do not know what the truth is, but the fans of the couple are definitely unhappy and disheartened with their ongoing rift between them.

Earlier talking about the professional differences they had Fahmaan had said that he told Sumbul he will never let their friendship affect, but she has stopped talking to him, " I called Sumbul and told her that professional differences won’t impact our friendship. After that, Sumbul did not reply to me. It is not her fault. I want people to know that it is not anybody’s fault. It is just how things have panned out. I have tried to solve things. I called them on Eid. They did not answer my call". Fahmaan and Sumbul both need their time. He indirectly blamed her father too for their fallout.