Yesterday, fans of Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were extremely disappointed as the former revealed what led to their fall out. The actor cleared every detail around that music video of Tabish Pasha. He said that there was a misunderstanding with the father of Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Fahmaan Khan said that Tabish Pasha and he repeatedly apologized for the indiscretion but he was not willing to relent. Due to this, he also got a bit upset and refused to do the video. It seems one more video was offered to Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan, which came to her dad. Now, both of them are being bashed by solo fans. Also, the manner in which her father Hasan Toqueer has been mentioned has worsened matters.

Actress is one of Sumbul Touqeer's closest friends. She is also very close to Fahmaan Khan. The entertainment site Tellychakkar spoke to Ulka Gupta about the same. She said she has not watched the 40 minute long interview of Fahmaan Khan where he has spoken about the entire issue. She was quoted as saying, "I know as that there were good friends, and Fahmaan is good friend of mine too, wouldn't like to comment anything on it." The reactions to the video have been extreme.

Fahmaan Khan is getting a lot of bashing from her fans. Those on the side of the actress felt this could have been handled privately without bringing in the media. And the whole interview has been about the fallout. Sumbul Touqeer Khan is raised by a single parent so the matter is even more delicate. Fahmaan Khan said that he is upset how the friendship has been affected. He said that working in projects does not hurt as much as their rift. Their friendship was one of the highlights of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. , and Amaal Malik were like celeb shippers.

Fahmaan Khan is seen on the show Dharam Patnii. It seems he has been offered Bigg Boss 17 and Bigg Boss OTT 2. Let us see if he comes on board in any of the two shows.