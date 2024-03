Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha are coming back with a new show that has surely left fans extremely excited. While the actors haven't given any official statement about their new show, a few days ago pictures of Fahmaan and Debattama shooting together went viral on the internet, and since then speculations are rife that the duo are indeed coming together for a show. Fahmaan was last seen in Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, while Debattama was last featured in the TV show Mithai. Well, as per recent reports, Fahmaan and Debattama's new show has finally got its title. To add on to that, rumours are rife that the show may replace a popular TV saga. Also Read - Fahmaan Khan drops pics of his new character Aryaman Agarwal from new show; fans say 'Mashallah'

Fahmaan Khan, Debattama Saha's new show gets a title

The show was initially titled Ratna. However, that was a tentative title and the makers were keen to give the show a name which perfectly describes the show's story and essence. Seems like the makers have finally zeroed down on a name which we must say is quite beautiful. As per recent reports in Telly Express, the show has been named Krishn Mohini. The show's title has a direct connection with Dwarka, a place where the actors recently shot for their show. Dwarka is known to be a special place because of Lord Krishna and hence, makers decided that Krishn Mohini will be the apt name for it.

Fahmaan Khan, Debattama Saha's new to replace THIS popular drama on TV?

Rumours are also rife that Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha's new show will replace Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's show Udaariyaan. It is being stated that post IPL 2024, the channel will air Fahmaan and Debattama's new show. Gossip mongers suggest that Udaariyaan will either go off air or it will be shifted to the 6 pm slot.

It would be interesting to see if Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha's new show will give the channel a much-needed boost in TRPs. While the channel has been successful in gaining a good amount of TRPs when it comes to reality shows, unfortunately, they are majorly lacking behind in TRPs with their fictional shows. Recently, their newly launched show Chand Jalne Laga was also taken off air within a few months as it failed to grab good TRPs. Will Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha's new show be a game-changer? Only time will tell.