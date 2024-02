Fahmaan Khan who was last seen on the show, Dharam Patnii is all set to do a new show for Colors. The announcement of the show was made a month back. It seems he was also offered a show for Star Plus. After the success of Imlie and Aryan Singh Rathore, Fahmaan Khan has been one of the most sought after young actors of Indian TV. Today, he took to Instagram to share pics of the new character, Aryaman Agarwal. We can see that he has gone for a fresher look which is less brooding than Aryan but more mature than Ravi Randhawa. Also Read - Fahmaan Khan reveals the big reason why he is rejecting Bigg Boss; says 'Meri personal zindagi ki... '

Fahmaan Khan to team up with Debattama Saha

The new show is being made by Boyhood Productions for Colors. The serial is a remake of a Kannada show, Lakshana. The show is about the kind of prejudice a dark-skinned girl faces in society. Actress Debattama Saha will be paired with Fahmaan Khan for the first time. They will also bring in one more actress if they go by original plot. Take a look at the pics of Fahmaan Khan shared by him on Instagram....

After Imlie and Dharam Patni, this is Fahmaan Khan's third show in a row. The actor had said some days back that he was indeed going to start a new show. But he said he would not confirm anything as it is against the ethos of the industry. He said the makers would have their own ideas to promote the show. Debattama Saha is best known for her work as Anokhi on the show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani. Her pairing with Karanvir Sharma was loved by Indians all over the globe.