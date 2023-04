It is Saturday and the time when we do a round-up of all the TV celebs who rocked Instagram this week. There were some usual ones and others who gave us great surprises. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Mira Kapoor gets royally trolled after she makes a stunning appearance at NMACC with Shahid Kapoor

Fahmaan Khan

Fahmaan Khan posted this pic of him against the rocks. Dressed just in a pair of dhoti pants the picture was straight out of a movie scene. SuMaan fans had a lot of fun with the pic. They felt it resembled a love confession of sorts. Fahmaan Khan is slaying it with his looks and attitude.

Krishna Mukherjee

Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwalla are in the Seychelles for their honeymoon. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is sharing some stunning pictures. Take a look at these sun-kissed ones.

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget who was absent from social media for a long time has made a comeback with a splash. The actress shared pics from her shoot with Face Magazine. The look on the actress is top notch. She is all set to hit 15 million soon on Instagram.

Vivian Dsena

Vivian Dsena finally confirmed that he has indeed been married to Nouran Aly for a year and a half. He said that they are blessed with a baby girl, Layan Vivian Dsena. Congratulations came in from Rubina Dilaik, Drashti Dhami and Bharti Singh.

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande has shared some pictures in a blue Benarasi saree. It looks like Vicky Jain and she visited some Jain place of worship. The look was that of a perfect Bahu.

These were the TV celebs who made Instagram a lively place this week.