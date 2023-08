Fahmaan Khan is one of the most popular TV stars in the country. He is currently starring in Dharam Patnii which reportedly going to go off-air soon. The actor has now bagged a new show already. It is being said that he will share screenspace with none other than Jennifer Winget in a new TV show. Yes, you read that right. Jennifer Winget is one of the hottest and most popular actresses on TV. She has been away from daily soaps for a long time now and it is likely that she will return to screens opposite Fahmaan Khan. And fans have all kinds of reactions to the same. Also Read - After Sumbul Touqeer Khan, her father opens up about his wedding; says, 'Ghabrahat ho rahi hai'

Fahmaan Khan, Jennifer Winget to do a show together?

A report in Times Now states that Fahmaan Khan of Imlie and Dharam Patnii fame has been approached to play the male lead opposite Jennifer Winget in her comeback TV show. Sources tell the entertainment news portal that Fahmaan has given a look test for the same and might be seen opposite Jennifer. Also Read - Arjun Bijlani in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, Kushal Tandon in Barsaatein and more: Lowdown on new confirmed and reported entries on TV shows [View Pics]

Talking about the show, it is said that the story is about two married individuals who fall in love outside their marriage. The couple falls in love with other individuals owing to the communication gap. It's gonna be a mature story and a finite one. Hence, it's gonna have an edge over the other shows. There was a buzz about the show having about 100 episodes or even fewer. But it seems the makers will decide as and how the story moves forward. But this new pairing, Fahmaan Khan and Jennifer Winget sure sounds interesting, no? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fahmaan Khan FINALLY breaks silence on his entry post leap; says, 'There is no point of me...'

Trending Now

Fahmaan Khan, Jennifer Winget stans react to the news

Ever since the news of them being the probable next lead couple in a daily soap has been out, there have been different kinds of reactions. While there are neutral fans who love both, there are staunch soo fans who aren't too happy. Some solo stans have no issues with the pairing but those who have are not mincing their words and trashing the other artist. We don't know who and what started it but it seems some stans are not happy with either of the casting. This is just the news that has come up with no official confirmation. But the reaction is drastic. This is going viral in entertainment news.

Fk ka news ate hi kuch logo ka jalan shuru. Ab Jennifer ke pic profile pic main lagake dono fandom main rift create karne ki try kar rehe hain. #JenniferWinget#FahmaanKhan — Ishrat (@Bethi191) August 17, 2023

Ye sumbul fan hai abhi abhi isne dp change kr ke hmari #JenniferWinget ki dp lga li abhi thore time phle sumbul ki pic thi? dp me iske #FahmaanKhan pic.twitter.com/7CbDQbqon9 — Archna Roy (@ArchnaR97398) August 17, 2023

Yeh tumhari Jenifer ka trend hota hoga Paid woh bhi 10k tweet mushkil se hota hai Agar Tum #JenniferWinget fans mein itna dum hai to 50k tweet 100k trend kar ke dikhao phir baat karna #FahmaanKhan is best all tv actress tv actor ???☺ — fact (@sk32144) August 17, 2023

Jennifer Winget is the actress who made me wacth ITV . Fahmaan Khan is one of the most talented actor I have ever saw in ITV especially when it come to emotional scenes and action scenes . This pairing will be ??#FahmaanKhan #JenniferWinget https://t.co/Jvdg9MDAe5 — émilie_uppy04?? (@imuppy04) August 17, 2023

This better be true.. manifesting this pair since the news of Jennifer’s comeback came ??#JenniferWinget #FahmaanKhan https://t.co/6xDmoHZDqn — ? (@unfiltered_Ki) August 17, 2023

You #FahmaanKhan fans stop using jennifer ht highlighting negativity it ours right we can tweet any thing

U guys are behaving like kids 1,2 tweet sony , production house will listen us

Go and take urs superiority complex some where else #JenniferWinget — shrin (@shirin5shah) August 17, 2023

Whats your problem. He is best for this. And I am sure they won't have any issue. And who are you to question with ?#FahmaanKhan #JenniferWinget https://t.co/SPeQIMr25r — Imsha?️ ( Reem's ruling era ?) (@floraltwilights) August 17, 2023

Bhai tum log hi casting director ban jao yaha pe rona dhona chodke! #Fahmaankhan #jenniferwinget https://t.co/i9qh5WFzXJ — What is in a name (@arylielove) August 17, 2023

People are questioning about fahmaan acting. Bro pehle thoda homework to karlo.kattar haters bhi kabhi uske acting ke iye sawal nehi uthaya. He is one of best actor of itv in current times.

No doubt if this News is true they both will rock it. ?#FahmaanKhan #JenniferWinget https://t.co/HbKONz8lb7 — Ishrat (@Bethi191) August 17, 2023

To all the #JenniferWinget fans! It's a fake account created by a vellan fandumb member just to bring hate for #FahmaanKhan & rivalries between our fds! Please ignore these morons!

We FK fans love Jennie & are very excited to see these two talented actors onscreen together??? https://t.co/8SAGoiGYHe — ?? (@SauAasmaan_) August 17, 2023

Guy’s anyone here have doubt in his acting please do watch imlie aise fan nai bane hum he really gives ACTION HERO VIBES PLEASE DONT JUDGE HIM IMMEDIATELY GIVE HIM A CHANCE he’s a very talented dedicated actor flop hit doesn’t matter ☺️??#FahmaanKhan #jenniferwinget https://t.co/XmKPFaFdd1 pic.twitter.com/BzsjoaY4er — ?|| (@empheriqx) August 17, 2023

Bichare ke pehle jaake followers badha le Yr Jennifer Itni Badi Star Hai to Uska Mujhe aaj tak Twitter par Ek Trend Nahi Dikhai diya Pehle Jaake #JenniferWinget ke Liye Trend karo Uski hype badhao Uske baad baat karo #JenniferWinget #FahmaanKhan ?? — fact (@sk32144) August 17, 2023

Konsi duniya me ji rhi ho behen ??

Janta kon he isko ......

Overacting ki dukan ?? — junnu? (@PriRathore11) August 17, 2023

I hope this news is true, i would like to see them both in the same project! ? #JenniferWinget #FahmaanKhan https://t.co/8bpRaNR0fX — Rabiş diyolaaağ ? (@kbryllc) August 17, 2023

They are haters jinhone mauke pe chauka maarne ki koshish ki hai , they made multiple fake accounts to bring hate between the both fd — ? . (@scoops_ahoyyy) August 17, 2023

Please ignore the fake accounts trying to create fandom fight between #FahmaanKhan and #JenniferWinget fd ,if things work out by chance then we are excited that fahmaan is opposite of jennifer , they’re gonna look great together — ? . (@scoops_ahoyyy) August 17, 2023

This is nightmare ????

Pls it will be the worst male lead opposite to the best FL ???? https://t.co/3N8PQubuu9 — ??????? ? (@ChaoticShreya) August 17, 2023

she is not someoscar winning actres tht he cant be paired with her get this straight#JenniferWinget https://t.co/6aI8dHIBQN — Fahmaanian✨ (@KanikaBhar89433) August 17, 2023

Tum kaunsi duniya se Aayi ho Pata hai Mujhe Tumhe Bhot Jealousy Hai #FahmaanKhan itna Jaldi Kaise Famous ho gaya Itna Jaldi Janta ke dil mein kaise jaga bana liya Jennifer Ki Age nikal jaayegi

Fahmaan ke jitna hype kamane mein #JenniferWinget fans yeh fact hai ??? — fact (@sk32144) August 17, 2023

Whether Jennifer Winget and Fahmaan Khan will be paired opposite each other or not will be decided by the makers. They both are amazing performers, no doubt about that. However, it is not right to pull someone down, because one does not like them. Who knows, they might set the screens on fire. All we can say is it is too early to talk, so take a chill pill solo stans!