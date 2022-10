With Diwali mania being here, most social media posts are about celebs flaunting their festive finery. Imlie star Fahmaan Khan made a post about leaving his old home, while showed off her toned body in a shimmering black dress. Take a look....

Fahmaan Khan

Imlie actor Fahmaan Khan who moved into a new home wrote an emotional note about his old place. He said his old house was a source of comfort and proved lucky for him, but it was time for new beginnings. The actor lived in an apartment in Malad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fahmaan Khan (@fahmaankhan)

Rashami Desai

The actress has shared pics in a black sequinned outfit. Rashami Desai wore a dress with cut-outs. The one shoulder dress had a shimmering top while the bottom part was kind of semi-sheer. It also looked like she has lost some weight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai)



The actress met up with at a Diwali bash. While he wore a sherwani, she was in a lovely sharara. The meet-up meant a post for fans who adore their friendship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rithvik D (@rithvik_d)



Arjun Bijlani has wrapped up the shoot of MTV Splitsvilla's upcoming season. He said he would be back home soon to his wife and kid. The actor shared a video of him sending a Candle Lamp in the sky.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani ? (@arjunbijlani)

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash posted pics in a shimmering silver gown. This is one of her best looks of late. The Naagin 6 actress looked like a diva.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

These were the celebs from the world of TV who managed to impress us on Instagram this week.