Now, this cannot be more exciting than this for Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's fans that the couple is all set to get together on his show Dharam Patani for a cameo. The buzz is that Sumbul will be making a cameo in Fahmaan Khan's show, which is not really working well TRP-wise, and the makers are planning to get Sumbul in the show to boost the TRO. But it seems like that isn't happening. BollywoodLife got in touch with Fahmaan Khan to know the truth behind the reports, and Fahmaan totally rejected the news and confirmed it's not true. Fahmaan and. Sumbul are very aware of their popularity and the craziness surrounding them, but they cannot be together all the time. Also Read - Shiv Thakare BREAKS SILENCE on Bigg Boss 16 mandali falling apart with Abdu Rozik-MC Stan's rift; says, 'Chhoti chhoti cheezein hongi...'

An insider reveals that Fahmaan and Sumbul have been approached a lot of times by makers, but they are looking for something solid, and for now, Sumbul is not very keen on doing TV projects and is aiming for Bollywood as she wants to explore the Hindi film industry more. Sumbul and Fahmaan's fan followings have beaten the likes of and 's Jodi, and Sumana shippers often crave to see them. together, either offscreen or onscreen. The buzz is also that they are very much in love, but Fahmaan and Sumbul have always maintained the fact that they are friends and nothing more. Also Read - Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer had initially rejected to play Imlie due to this shocking reason