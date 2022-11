Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan is in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Her stay inside has been quick lacklustre. Viewers of Bigg Boss have been disappointed. In fact, she has faced quite some flak. The only thing going is the equation between Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer. Today, it is the birthday of Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot. It seems Tina Datta has planned something special for them. Fahmaan Khan wished her with a pic saying that he hopes she will win the trophy. He said that even if she does not win, and is back early, they would get to meet soon.

Fahmaan Khan thanked fans who organised meals at an old age home for the two. They sought blessings for his new show, Dharam Patnii and for Sumbul Touqeer's birthday. He has also pointed a number of Insta stories driving. The song that is being played is Rude by Magic. The pop number is a 2010 bop. Take a look at how Fahmaan Khan wished his Imlie co-star.

Fans of Sumbul Touqeer have done a one million trend for her birthday. She is also one of the strongest contenders for the My Glamm contest where Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer are going neck to neck. We hope Fahmaan Khan goes on the show to promote his show, and the two meet.