Fahmaan Khan is a TV heartthrob. He has millions of fans who swoon over him. Especially the ladies. His charm and macho looks have got everyone crushing on him. He is currently seen in Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharmapatni. But fans still remember him as Aryan from Imlie. His connection with Sumbul Touqeer Khan and their on-screen chemistry got a lot of attention. A lot of fans are manifesting that they become a couple in real life. But here's all about Fahmaan Khan's relationship status.

Fahmaan Khan reveals his relationship status

In a recent interview with Telly Chakkar, Fahmaan Khan said it loud and clear that he is single. He stated that he is married to his work right now and he'll see what happens next. He also spoke about wedding. The actor said that he has performed so many wedding scenes in shows that he told his mom that she should see him getting married only in reel. Fahmaan Khan said that he does not know whether he will get married and whether he will be able to enjoy real life. The actor was quoted saying, "I think I have gotten married over 20 times now, and I told my mother that she should witness my reel weddings because I don't know if I can get married, or if I will be able to enjoy my real life." Well, ladies, the good news is that Fahmaan Khan is single, ahem, ahem!

Fahmaan Khan's journey

Talking about Fahmaan Khan, the actor has comfortably made a place for himself in the TV industry. He has been a part of some of the most well-known TV shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and many more. But he reached the highest level of success with Imlie.

Fahmaan Khan also marked his reality-TV debut when he entered Bigg Boss 16 house to support Sumbul Touqeer Khan. He was a part of 's show only for two days but his stay in the house remained to be the highlight of the season. However, we won't be seeing Fahmaan Khan in the next season of the show as he believes that he cannot stay locked in a house for long.