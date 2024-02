Fahmaan Khan has a massive fan following. He has impressed us all in Imlie. He was loved as Aryan Singh Rathore and his chemistry with Sumbul Touqeer Khan became the talk of the town. They were best friends and people loved watching them together on the show and also on social media. However, we did see their friendship breaking as well. Sumbul did Bigg Boss 16 and was one of the most talked about contestants. She was playing the game well but could not reach the finals. Later, many fans wanted Fahmaan also to do Bigg Boss. However, the actor has been rejecting the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan. Also Read - Imlie: Sai Ketan Rao confirms Agastya's death; talks about the interesting twists in the show

Fahmaan Khan reveals why he is rejecting Bigg Boss

There were reports that Fahmaan would be a part of Bigg Boss 17 but he did not do the show. He was recently asked why he did not take up the show. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Fahmaan said, "Mujhe nahi chahiye aisa platform jahan meri personal zindagi ki dhajjiyaan ud jayengi." Also Read - Imlie: Adrija Roy reveals if Sai Ketan Rao aka Agastya is quitting the show; talks about a big surprise for fans

He said that he wants to act and he keeps his personal life private and does not like it if anyone judges his personal life. He shared that he will behave however he wants to and does not want anyone to judge him. He said that when one is on that stage, they give other to judge themselves and that is what he does not want to do right now.

He wants people to see him as an actor and as a person who is working and that is what gives him happiness. However, he also said that he is saying this now but he does not know what can happen in the future.

He added, "Main iss waqt us space me nahi hu ki main kisi ko apni personal zindagi ko judge krne ka mauka du. It is mine and I want it to be like this for sometime." Fahmaan Khan is all set to be a part of a new TV show opposite Debattama Saha.