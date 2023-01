It is that time of the week when we take you the best of Insta posts on TV. This week, these were some of the videos that caught our notice. From Fahmaan Khan and Gurpreet Bedi enjoying a hand cart ride to Shraddha Arya and hubby Rahul Nagal being total comedians. Take a look... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's fans have heated debate on social media as #ShaTina bond ends on a hostile note [Read Tweets]

Fahmaan Khan

Fahmaan Khan and his co-star Gurpreet Bedi know how to make work fun. As we know, Gurpreet Bedi aka Kirti has left the show. It is shown that she has died in an accident the blame of which has fallen on Pratiksha played by Kritika Singh Yadav. This video shared by the new BFFs will lighten up your mood and how.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurpreet Bedi (@gurpreetbedi_22)

Shraddha Arya

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya is a pro at making fun reels. The best part is that her husband Rahul Nagal who is a commander in the Indian Navy is a sport and plays along. What happens when your wife catches you zooming in on bikini pics of actresses on social media? Take a look...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Shaheer Sheikh

Dressed in a vest, Shaheer Sheikh shot a video from his kitchen. We cannot make out whatever he was cooking but he sure was in full mood to make fans happy with his goofiness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik is known for her hot reels on Instagram. The Bigg Boss 14 winner looks absolutely smashing here in this shimmering body hugging gown with a slit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Zayn, the son of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora has completed five months. The doting dad shared a pic of him from a Gurudwara. He captioned it as Satnam Waheguru.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli looks stunning in this dove white gown with feathers. The plunging neckline showed off her cleavage while she wore her hair down in big curls. Here is a dekko..