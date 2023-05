There are many Bollywood and TV celebrities who have dealt with the casting couch. Time and again, the entertainment industry gets tainted due to the menace of the casting couch as celebs opened up about their harrowing experiences. The latest one to do so is Fahmaan Khan. The Imlie actor has now become a household name. He enjoys a massive fan following and is considered to be one of the most handsome and talented hunks of the TV industry. In a recent interview, he opened up about his struggle. Also Read - TOP TV News Of The Week: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal alleges sexual harassment by TMKOC producer Asit Modi, Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar blessed with a son

Fahmaan Khan shares the harrowing experience

As reported by Hindustan Times, Fahmaan Khan shared that in his struggling days he used to share a 2.5 BHK with 17 people. He also spoke about the 'morally depressing time' when he was dropped from a project after he waited for it for months. The Dharampatni star said, "That was a morally depressing time. You think that you are so bad that people have to change you. I couldn't speak to anyone. I started giving auditions again, but my mental health was not right."

Further, he opened up about his casting couch experience. He shared that he has had come across people who are cheesy and make you uncomfortable. Talking about a casting director, Fahmaan Khan stated he had an uncomfortable experience at the beginning of his career. Though he tried to dodge the situation, he was hugged and grabbed in a very uncomfortable way. The actor was quoted saying, "I started walking out and that person immediately came from behind and grabbed me. He hugged me in a very uncomfortable way. So I pushed him. He said he called the cops on me. I told him it'll take 15 minutes for the cops to come here and in the next 15 minutes, I'll kick the shit out of you, if you touch me again." He however asserted that such kind of people do not make up for the inner cicrle of the industry. He said that inner circle is very professional.

Fahmaan Khan has now comfortably made a space for himself in the industry. He is loved by all. The actor also stays in the headlines due to his friendship with Sumbul Touqeer Khan. They shared the screen space in Imlie and fans are still in love with their chemistry.