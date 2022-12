We all eat, sleep and breathe social media. There is no denying that! There is a reason why social media influencers exist. TV stars too make the best use of social media platforms. This week, many stars remained to be in the news because of their social media activity. Imlie star Fahmaan Khan, Bigg Bos 13 diva Shehnaaz Gill, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary and many more TV stars caught the attention of the fans because of their Instagram posts. So here is a look at all of it! Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Anupamaa actor Apurva Agnihotri blessed with a baby girl; Charu Asopa reacts to estranged husband's allegations and more

Fahmaan Khan

First on the list is Fahmaan Khan. The Imlie actor recently entered Bigg Boss 16 house for a short period. Post his exit, he shared a video on social media revealing a message he received from Sumbul Touqeer Khan. She wished him luck for his next show. Also Read - Anupamaa star Apurva Agnihotri-Shilpa Saklani, Dheeraj Dhoopar-Vinny Arora and more: TV couples who embraced parenthood in 2022

Check out Fahmaan Khan's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fahmaan Khan (@fahmaankhan)

Shehnaaz Gill

The actress is in the headlines because of her new talk show. After , is going to be the guest on her show. She shared some candid pics with Vicky. Also Read - TOP TV News Weekly Recap: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla pregnancy rumours, MC Stan body-shamed on Bigg Boss 16 and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Post Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Nia Sharma has taken a break and flown off to a beachy location for a holiday. She is sharing some sizzling pictures and how!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

and

The power couple of TV industry recently welcomed their second daughter into this world. Now, they have also invested into a new home. Recently, they shared some glimpse of their new house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

As Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa celebrated their fifth anniversary, she shared a video on social media to wish him. THe video also had their son Laksh starring adorably at the screen.

Check out Bharti Singh's video below: