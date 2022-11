Fahmaan Khan is a household name now. The handsome hunk has been a part of various TV shows such as Ishq Mein Marjawan, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Apna Time Bhi Aayega and more. But he got massive success after he starred in the Gul Khan show Imlie which had Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the lead opposite him. Fahmaan's chemistry with all of his costars has been loved by his fans. Be it Megha Ray, Anjali Tatrari or Sumbul. Today, Fahmaan Khan gave a shout0-out to his Apna Time Bhi Aayega costar Megha Ray.

Fahmaan Khan is missing his costar Megha Ray

Megha Ray played Rani to Fahmaan Khan's Veer Pratap Singh Rajawat in Apna Time Bhi Aayega. Their chemistry and off-screen bond was widely loved by all of their fans. And it seems, Fahmaan is missing his pretty costar Megha. He took to his social media handle and shared a couple of pics and a video online and wrote, "Happy 2 years of being RANI @megha_ray i miss her so much." Megha is seen having fun on trolley on the sets of Apna Time Bhi Aayega. He shared some goofy pics of Megha on his Instagram stories congratulating her on playing Rani.

Also Read: Imlie star Fahmaan Khan in love with Sidharth Shukla's charisma, loves Gashmeer Mahajani's acting chops [Exclusive]

Check out Fahmaan Khan's Instagram stories here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywoodaddict_@ (@bollywoodaddict_3)

Also Read: Imlie star Fahmaan Khan gives a shout out to director as Aryan Singh Rathore completes a year; says, 'You created magic' [Watch]

When Fahmaan Khan lashed out at trolls

Ever since Fahmaan started playing the role of Aryan Singh Rathore in Imlie. He was massively shipped with Sumbul Touqeer Khan as arylie. And soon there started fan wars between Megha Ray-Fahmaan Khan shippers and Arylie shippers. Fahmaan Khan had posted a video saying that he would report those accounts who would slam or troll other costars, make personal remarks against them and refused to call them his fans. The video was a huge trend in Entertainment News.

Meanwhile, Fahmaan has refused Bigg Boss 16. He will be next seen in Dharam Patnii as Ravi Randhawa opposite Kritika Singh Yadav.