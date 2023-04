Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan will be seen together again, much to the delight of their fans. SuMaan shippers have been waiting forever to see their two favourite TV stars under one roof and soon, it will come true. Joining them will be Nikki Tamboli of Bigg Boss 14 fame and also Shiv Thakare, Bigg Boss Marathi winner and Bigg Boss 16 runner-up. Together, they will be featuring on Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull. Fahmaan and Sumbul have already made headlines for the same. But today, Nikki Tamboli has joined them. The three of them turned Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Also Read - Rani Mukerji shares her nightmare shooting chartbuster Koi Mil Gaya from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, ‘I was petrified…’

Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nikki Tamboli recreate Kuch Kuch Hota Hai pose with a twist

Fahmaan Khan has grabbed headlines in Entertainment News and the attention of his fans on Twitter with his latest Instagram post. The Dharam Patnii actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nikki Tamboli. In the picture, Fahmaan is hugging Nikki while also holding hands with Sumbul. It is a recreation of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji's pose from the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Fahmaan has turned Rahul with Nikki being Anjali and Sumbul being Tina. However, they have created this pose with a twist. Also Read - Sumbul Touqeer opens up about how her father guided her with her first period as there was no one else

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen attempting to kick Fahmaan Khan. Nikki and Fahmaan are all smiles for the picture unaware that Sumbul, as usual, has goofed up the picture and the iconic pose. Fahmaan also captioned the post saying, "Kuch kuch hota hai. Tum nahi samjhoge," which is an iconic dialogue from the movie. Check out Fahmaan, Nikki and Sumbul's moment here: Also Read - This is why Shah Rukh Khan didn’t attend Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar bash this year? [Exclusive scoop]

Fans of Fahmaan and Sumbul have a field day on Twitter

Well, Sumaan, that is, Sumbul and Fahmaan have a huge fanbase online. And they always look forward to their interactions. This one is like gold after a long drought. Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s fans are now eagerly waiting for the episode of Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull to come out. Check out their tweets here:

Mast edit kiya Komu! Chalo jo hum dono bol bol ke samjha na paye the ki dono ke beech all good, just private mode pe gaye the..woh iss post se yakeen karenge!

Sumbul and Nikki were injured on the sets, revealed Fahmaan while interacting with the paparazzi. However, they both are fine.