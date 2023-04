Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan make for one of the most loved on-screen TV Jodis ever. Fahmaan and Sumbul have worked together in Imlie. Fahmaan essayed the role of Aryan Singh Rathore opposite Sumbul's Imlie. They both share a very sizzling hot chemistry and it was seen every single day in the episodes. Sumbul and Fahmaan were supposed to work on a music video together but it did not happen. However, now, Fahmaan and Sumbul are going to work on a fun-filled episode of Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull. And fans cannot wait! Also Read - Fahmaan Khan, Jennifer Winget and Krishna Mukherjee and other TV stars whose Instagram game this week was top notch

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan come together for a show

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan always grab headlines in Entertainment News be it individually or together. And now that Fahmaan and Sumbul, fondly known as Sumaan amongst their fans are on cloud nine and trending both TV stars on Twitter as they have come together for a show. This time, however, they will be together as Fahmaan and Sumbul and showcase their real personality as they are. And guess what, they going to be in one team as well. And not just that, they will also dance together.

Sumbul and Fahmaan's fans go crazy!

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan have a huge fanbase online They are one of the most widely shipped television actors in the country. And fans love to see them together. They ship them as a couple despite them being BFFs. And fans also love their BFF energy. And that's what they get got to see in Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull.

Fans were worried about Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan when their music video project with Tabish fell out. A lot was said on Twitter and on other social networking sites as well. It led to rumours of Sumbul’s father not being okay with Sumbul sharing screen space with Fahmaan again. Sumbul humbly asked everyone to keep her family out of it as she doesn’t like her family being dragged into such matters. It was later said that Fahmaan will be sharing screen space with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul’s mandali member from Bigg Boss 16. There have been no further developments on the same yet.