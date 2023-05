Fans of Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer adore the couple. Of late, the news of their alleged fall-out has grabbed headlines. The Dharam Patnii actor has said that whatever has happened in the past is in the past. He has said that she is a friend, and he will be always be there for her. Fahmaan Khan in his latest interview has spoken at length about Sumbul Touqeer in his latest interview. He has spoken about her journey on Bigg Boss 16, and how he went inside just to give a moral boost to his friend. In his latest interview, Fahmaan Khan has spoken about the project, the new song Beiraada that caused the huge rift. It seems the actress' father took objection to one BTS shared by Tabish Pasha and that ruined things. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fahmaan Khan roped in as male lead after the leap?

Now, the publicist of Fahmaan Khan has got a lot of flak for allowing this interview where he has spoken at length on what happened with Sumbul Touqeer and her dad. Her solo fans are bashing him saying that he is staying in the news using the name of the actress. Fahmaan Khan has now tweeted that he gave the interview as he wanted to clear the air. Take a look at his tweet.

Please, guys, no hate to anyone. The only reason I did that interview is to tell you guys that nobody was at fault. The situation was wrong, and worse were the interpretations. Please stop writing things that can hurt someone's sentiments. And watch the IV to be at peace — fahmaan khan (@fahmaankhan) May 30, 2023

Sources told us that the tweet is more for his PR manager, Ankur Ghatge who has been bashed by fans. He is facing a lot of vile comments. Fahmaan Khan has apparently put out this comment for him. This is not the first time that he has taken a stand for his loved ones. He did that for Megha Ray when she was being trolled.

In his interview, Fahmaan Khan has said that his friendship with Sumbul Touqeer will stay intact. He has said that he is troubled with the incessant media speculation around what has happened. His fans have rallied behind him for support. He also clarified what happened on the sets of Entertainment Ki Raat. He said that he had a word with Sumbul Touqeer saying he did not wish to ruin their friendship any more.