Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan made for one of the most loved TV couples in the industry. They played Aryan Singh Rathore And Imlie in the first season of Imlie. However, last year, Fahmaan and Sumbul both quit the show. Imlie went in for a generation leap and Megha Chakraborty, Karan Vohra and Seerat Kapoor entered the show. Sumbul and Fahmaan's fans were quite disappointed with the same. Arylie was their onscreen ship name while fans adoringly call them SuMaan. And Fahmaan has dropped a treat for Arylie and SuMaan fans.

Fahmaan Khan drops an Arylie and a SuMaan treat for fans

When Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were a part of Imlie, they would often grab headlines in Entertainment News for their sizzling chemistry. Fans loved to watch them together. And after they both quit Imlie, fans missed watching Fahmaan and Sumbul's scenes on the show. They even miss them now.

So, as a treat for all the fans out there, Fahmaan Khan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures. They are some BTS stills from the sets of Imlie with Sumbul Touqeer Khan. He captioned the post saying that it's missing hours and hence he was sharing some Arylie and SuMaan content.

Fans REACT to Fahmaan sharing pics with Sumbul

Since Sumbul came out of Bigg Boss 16 house, fans have been requesting her to share pics with Fahmaan. Even with Fahmaan, as the actor would share pics, videos and BTS from his ongoing show, Dharam Patnii, fans would comment asking him to share pics with Sumbul. We think they finally would have heaved a sigh of relief.

Indeed, fans are happy that Fahmaan has shared pics with Sumbul. They cannot get enough of the two actors and would like to see them together again, we bet. Imlie and Sumaan fans would be shedding happy tears after looking at their picture together. Meanwhile, Sumbul is having some time off. She is reportedly approached for Naagin 7. Let's wait for the actress to confirm the same.