Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana fell in love during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. However, recently they left everyone surprised as they announced their breakup. Himanshi had shared a note on social media and revealed that they decided to get separated due to religious reasons. She posted this note after deleting the previous one. She said that Asim told her to reveal the real reason. She was trolled for it and later Asim also posted a note and clarified that they did chose religion over love. He also said that they both are adults and can take their own decisions.

He also added that they are embracing their individual journeys and said that he has respect for Himanshi. Faizan Ansari has been bashing Asim Riaz for breaking up with Himanshi for religious reasons. Now, he has also sent a marriage proposal to Himanshi.

Faizan Ansari proposes Himanshi Khurana

He wrote a letter in Hindi and even shed a few drops of blood on it. Yes, he has dropped blood on the letter. He called Asim Riaz a bad luck in the letter and even took Sidharth Shukla's name in the letter. He also said that he is ready to convert to another religion if Himanshi accepts his proposal.

Faizan drags Sidharth Shukla to bash Asim Riaz

He said that he understands Asim ditched her in the name of religion. He wrote, "Asim Riaz ek bahut bada panauti hai. Ye jiske saath raha hai woh barbaad hi hua hai. Phele ye Asim panauti Sidharth (Shukla) ko kha gaya, uske baad 8 saal tak aapko istemaal kiya. Ab apne rang dikha raha hai. Lekin main jeevan mein aakhri saans tak aapka saath dunga."

He further said that he has dropped his blood on the letter so that she knows that he is not lying and really wants to marry her.

Take a look at his letter here:

Earlier, Faizan had even dragged in Shehnaaz Gill in his tweets saying that Asim had used her. He said that Asim should be removed from the Muslim community for breaking up with Himasnhi.