Singer recently released a remake of 's iconic song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai titled O Sajna which featured Neha along with Dhanashree Verma and Priyank Sharma. However, netizens were irked by Neha's version and slammed her for ruining their childhood memory by remaking the song. The original singer of the song, Falguni Pathak has now taken a silent dig at Neha by sharing a couple of screenshots of fans bashing the latter for spoiling the song.

Taking it to her Instagram stories, Falguni shared a screenshot of a fan who asked for a ban on remaking of the old iconic songs that they once enjoyed listening to in their lifetime. "Band karo ye paap. Please someone ban these autotune singers and their remakes, lol," the Instagram user wrote.

Another screenshot of a fan slamming the remake, the user gave an earful to Neha Kakkar saying that such artistes are just minting money by remaking content that is already available in the market. The fan felt sorry for Falguni Pathak that her song was ruined by the 'cringe' O Sajna.

This is not the first time that Neha Kakkar has been at the receiving end of criticism for remaking old classic songs. She took the bashing for singing the remakes of Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast and Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the 1994 film , , Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi by Falguni Pathak, Kaanta Laga, Chamma Chamma, Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12, Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag and turning the hits songs into questionable ones.

However, Neha has remained unperturbed by the trolling and had said that people are jealous of her success. She had said that she is the number one singer and that's why people talk about her. "Jo number one singer hai uske hi baare main likhengay log. Jealous people are few, and lovers are like in crores," she had quipped.