Neha Kakkar's song, a remake, O Sajna has been getting a lot of flak online. Well, for the starters, the netizens who've enjoyed the OG version of Falguni Pathak's song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. Ever since the remake song was released, the Indian Idol 13 judge - Neha Kakkar has been on the receiving end quite a lot. Earlier, Falguni Pathak, who's gearing up for the Garba/Navratri season again, had expressed her wish to sue Neha for remaking the song. She expressed her sadness stating that she didn't have the rights to Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. And now, Falguni seems to have taken another dig at Neha's O Sajna. Falguni has shared her first reaction to the song. Also Read - Before Falguni Pathak’s Maine Payal Hai Chhankai, netizens slammed Neha Kakkar for recreating and ruining THESE classic songs

Falguni Pathak shares her FIRST REACTION to Neha Kakkar song O Sajna

The Entertainment News has been full of online trolling for Neha Kakkar's O Sajna ever since the teaser of the same was released. When the song came out on 19th September, the trolling began evermore and fans slammed Neha for ruining another popular number from the 90s. Neha has previously recreated Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, also a popular number by Falguni Pathak. After wishing to sue Neha, Falguni has now shared her first reaction to O Sajna. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar finally breaks silence on Falguni Pathak and trolls criticising her for O Sajna song; here's what she said

Neha Kakkar shared a reel of O Sajna online:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

Talking to Delhi Times, the singer said that she learned about the remake a couple of days ago. Falguni added that her first reaction was not nice. "First reaction achha toh nahi tha, I was like, mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi, aisa ho gaya tha," shared DNA, quoting the songstress from DT. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Pregnancy news of these actresses have fans on alert and excited mode

Neha Kakkar reacts to all the trolling with a heartfelt post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

Furthermore, Faluguni Pathak, without mincing her words said that the OG song, Maine Payal Hai Chhankai had innocence which has been completely ruined in the remake's picturisation. The remake features Dhanashree Verma and Bigg Boss 11 fame Priyank Sharma in the lead alongside Neha Kakkar. Falguni further added that remixes do happen to reach out to the younger audience, but they should be done in a decent way. She asked not to make the song cheap and retain the essence, the originality of the song while recreating it.

Falguni Pathak REACTS to dissing Neha Kakkar in IG stories

It so happened that Falguni also shared reactions of fans to the song in her Instagram stories adding to the trolls. When asked about the same, Falguni defended herself saying, she said that she doesn't need to do anything as her fans are taking action against Neha Kakkar and the remix song, O Sajna. Falguni shared that she is just sharing stories, adding why should she keep quite when her fans are supporting her so much.