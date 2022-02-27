Social media can be an amazing place. Some people on social media have incredible observation skills. It can also be very funny. A user now took to Twitter shared a picture of India’s men cricket captain Rohit Sharma and compared him to Bigg Boss fame Rahul Mahajan. He wrote, “Rahul Mahajan looks like a polished version of Rohit Sharma.” They indeed look quite similar in the picture. Have a look: Also Read - Trending TV News today: Fans applaud Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6, Rahul Mahajan's wife Natalya Ilina shares post on the Russia-Ukraine war and more

Rahul Mahajan looks like a polished version of Rohit Sharma pic.twitter.com/kAUotdSJ3g — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy_shikhu) February 27, 2022

Other fans are reacting on his post. “Rohit Sharma ko raat bhar bhiga k rakhoge toh ye milega,” wrote a user. Another one commented, “Rohit sharma ki hi bezzati h isme.” Another fan commented, "How do I unsee it." Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - Urfi Javed dons a see-through skirt; netizens say, 'Machardani pehnkar aagayi hai' – View Pics

How do I unsee it https://t.co/IQ1sbUJHpy — Sunderdeep - Volklub (@volklub) February 27, 2022

Rohit sharma ki hi bezzati h isme? — ????? (@imyashitaa) February 27, 2022

Rohit Sharma ko raat bhar bhiga k rakhoge toh ye milega — डार्थVader (@ashron9211) February 27, 2022

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Actress Bollywood below: Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Rakhi Sawant slams Kangana Ranaut, Tehseen Poonawalla opens up on doing Lock Upp and more

Rahul was a part of Bigg Boss 14. In a past interview with IANS, he had said that people must have found something nice about him when he was in the spotlight. “I've gone through a lot in life and have always come back to fight again. Every year I am trying to do something better to make my livelihood," he had said.