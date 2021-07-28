Fans ask Rahul Vaidya why is Disha Parmar not wearing sindoor and her wedding ring during their Instagram live – Check out the singer's reaction

and are currently enjoying every bit of their newly married life. The lovebirds tied the knot on July 16 and they had been sharing glimpses and videos of their wedding celebrations on social media since. From engagement and haldi ceremony to griha pravesh, followers have been gushing over the special moments of the couple. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'souza to replace Shilpa Shetty in Super Dancer 4 this week, new entry in Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa and more

Rahul recently hit 2 million followers mark on Instagram and to celebrate the occassion, he decided to go live along with Disha to interact with his fans. While the couple were seen having their goofy moments on camera, a few fans pointed out to Rahul that Disha was not wearing her sindoor and wedding ring after being married.

During the live session, the fan also asked Rahul to apply sindoor on Disha's forehead. A visibly embarrassed Disha said it would be better if she would get out of the frame. Rahul then went on to tell his fans with folded hands that he is fine with Disha not wearing sindoor and they need not worry about it.

Interestingly, another fan asked Disha to show them her wedding ring and much to surprise, he wasn't wearing it at that time. Rahul was also surprised to know about this and asked Disha, "Wedding ring bhi nahi pehni tumne? Oh God!!” To which, Disha lovingly replied, "Baby main kaam kar rahi thi na to maine utar ke rakh di thi. Fir main pehenna bhool gayi.”

She then quickly turned towards the camera and said with a laugh, "Listen aap log humara 11th din pe ladai karwa doge.” To which, Rahul hilariously added, "Aaj kal ki biwiyaan.”

Rahul had expressed his love for Disha while he was a housemate on Bigg Boss 14. Later, when Disha entered into the house, she accepted his marriage proposal and sealed their love with a kiss through the glass door.