Fans choose Sidharth Shukla with Prabhas in Adipurush over his reunion with Shehnaaz Gill – view poll result

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Sidharth Shukla is the man of the hour. The handsome hunk has been hitting the right chords with the audience ever since he entered into hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. Not only did he emerge victorious but also won millions of hearts and earned a loyal fan base whom he fondly calls Sidhearts. The actor has been entertaining his fans, be it with his music videos with Shehnaaz Gill or his recently released web series Broken But Beautiful 3. And currently there have been several reports of him bagging certain projects that have left his fans even more excited.

According to the reports, Sidharth and Shehnaaz are once again going to collaborate for a project. It might be yet another music video after Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. It is also being said that the actor is going to team up with for their upcoming web series. Moreover, reports of Sidharth playing Meghnad in Prabhas' Adipurush had been doing the rounds of the industry for a while now. The actor may have denied the reports but the buzz around it is refusing to die down. And if that was not enough, Sidharth is also going to share screen space with for an OTT project.

While an official confirmation is still awaited, fans are unable to keep calm and had been sharing their excitement on social media platforms. We had recently conducted a poll on Twitter to determine which of the Sidharth's projects the fans are most excited for.

The result is finally out and the audience has shortlisted their top 2 picks. While nearly 45 per cent of the audience are eagerly waiting to see Sidharth sharing space with Prabhas in his upcoming mythological drama Adipurush, 43 per cent of the voters want to see SidNaaz collaborating again. The remaining 11 per cent chose the project with Jennifer while nearly 2 per cent were excited for the Monica Dogra project.

Take a look.

Sidharth is known for his roles in fiction TV soaps such as and Dil Se Dil Tak and reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 13.