Sidharth Shukla was laid to rest on Friday at the Oshiwara crematorium. The actor died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack. He was rushed to the hospital but the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. He was 40 and is survived by his mother Rita Shukla and two sisters. A virtual prayer meet was held in Sidharth's honour at 5 p.m. on Monday. Since then fans have been hailing Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla as the strongest Maa by trending a hashtag 'Shukriya Sidharth.' Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: 'Full kapde pehen ne ka,' when the actor's mom visited him in Bigg Boss 13 during the family week and left him in splits

The prayer meeting, conducted virtually from the late actor's family home in Mumbai, was led by the Brahmakumaris. Sidharth, who was quite spiritually inclined, was a follower of the religious organisation. His mother is also a follower of the Brahmakumaris. The online prayer meeting was led by Brahmakumari Yogini Didi and Sister Shivani showered her blessings on the departed soul. Also Read - When Sidharth Shukla talked about his mother running the house with poor finances after his father passed away 15 years ago

Sidharth would often visit the Brahmakumari centre and was last seen there on Raksha Bandhan day. In an interview to the media, the renowned teacher among the Brahmakumaris, Tapaswiniji, had then said, "He came to our Vile Parle centre and our Yoginiji there tied rakhi on him." Also Read - Sidharth Shukla thanks fans for making his mother trend on her birthday with this SPECIAL message

A large number of fans reacted to the posts with their own prayers and emojis. "You will always be in our hearts" -- this was the most common sentiment accompanied by a heart emoji.

Love you king @sidharth_shukla mai Allah se dua karo ge ki aap jaha bhi hu khush rahu. from now I Will never cry for you ❤ Thank you? sidharth ?? Shukriya Sidharth pic.twitter.com/LW6U8EYWEh — sidharth shukla fc (@Mahek70641293) September 6, 2021

Religions may be different but concept sabhi religion ka same hota hai...This proves that Sidharth left his body at a very auspicious time ! " Shukriya Sidharth " pic.twitter.com/6uf9OvjBRi — hiMa NshU✨??? (@h__Shukla) September 6, 2021

Shukriya Sidharth . Thank you to all the #BrahmaKumaris for the prayer session. it's shown us a different way to deal with a departed soul . Sid was raised by strong women and all we can do is send positive vibrations ! There will never be another gem like shukla so #omshanti — (@RealVinduSingh) September 6, 2021

Shukriya Sidharth and Rita Maa for all the positivity u brought into our life and I am sure like us sana will also heel soon ❤️? pic.twitter.com/zQDfWyBncd — || ????? ||?? (@Nancy08821990) September 6, 2021

Shukriya Sidharth for everything.. you've changed my life in every way... Lots of blessing from us & Rita maa!!#SidharthShukla @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/bxxNAnhZCk — ????? ??? ✨ (@SidNSmile) September 6, 2021

I got goosebumps after hearing these lines ❤️

thank you Rita maa for setting an example of strength and thank

you sister @bkshivani for giving so much positive vibes ? Shukriya Sidharth ?? pic.twitter.com/cXbHV7UTQU — cool? (@Stay_cool1313) September 6, 2021

Thank You Sidharth, you give a beautiful nd strongest Maa to our Shehnaaz ❤

Shukriya Sidharth ❤ pic.twitter.com/MBAQYHtBs5 — ????? ???? ??????||ˢⁱᵈᴺᵃᵃᶻ???? (@ParamkaurGhuman) September 6, 2021

Shukriya Sidharth, for all that you were, for all that you are and for all that you will be. Shukriya Rita Maa for always setting an example of what a role model should look like. For considering us as a part of your family. For raising a beautiful shining star. ✨ pic.twitter.com/7Sm5LhCPtx — ?????? ❦ (@SonniaSlays) September 6, 2021

We used to call ourselves lucky as we had a gem like #SidharthShukla who made us feel proud everytime. He was closest to Rita Maa but he loved SidHearts like family, even he used to wish good for his haters.. Just can't find any star like him.. Shukriya Sidharth for everything ♡ — WINGS (@wingsoffly) September 6, 2021

No more questions, I just wanna say Rita maa thank you for including us in that praying session. You’re one of the strongest women I know. I’m at peace now. Shukriya Sidharth — hiza ~ѕι∂ мєяι נααи нαι? (@ohhitshizaa) September 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla's sudden death in the prime of his life and at the peak of his TV career, and the terrible state of his rumoured girlfriend, have left young actors shaken.