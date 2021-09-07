Sidharth Shukla was laid to rest on Friday at the Oshiwara crematorium. The actor died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack. He was rushed to the hospital but the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. He was 40 and is survived by his mother Rita Shukla and two sisters. A virtual prayer meet was held in Sidharth's honour at 5 p.m. on Monday. Since then fans have been hailing Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla as the strongest Maa by trending a hashtag 'Shukriya Sidharth.' Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: 'Full kapde pehen ne ka,' when the actor's mom visited him in Bigg Boss 13 during the family week and left him in splits
The prayer meeting, conducted virtually from the late actor's family home in Mumbai, was led by the Brahmakumaris. Sidharth, who was quite spiritually inclined, was a follower of the religious organisation. His mother is also a follower of the Brahmakumaris. The online prayer meeting was led by Brahmakumari Yogini Didi and Sister Shivani showered her blessings on the departed soul. Also Read - When Sidharth Shukla talked about his mother running the house with poor finances after his father passed away 15 years ago
Sidharth would often visit the Brahmakumari centre and was last seen there on Raksha Bandhan day. In an interview to the media, the renowned teacher among the Brahmakumaris, Tapaswiniji, had then said, "He came to our Vile Parle centre and our Yoginiji there tied rakhi on him." Also Read - Sidharth Shukla thanks fans for making his mother trend on her birthday with this SPECIAL message
A large number of fans reacted to the posts with their own prayers and emojis. "You will always be in our hearts" -- this was the most common sentiment accompanied by a heart emoji.
Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla's sudden death in the prime of his life and at the peak of his TV career, and the terrible state of his rumoured girlfriend, have left young actors shaken.
