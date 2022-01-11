Actor Harshad Chopda has completed 16 years in the TV industry. Right now, we can see him as the righteous Dr Abhimanyu Birla on the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His latest endeavour has also become a hit with the audience. At 38, the actor is supremely fit and looks helluva handsome. Harshad Chopda who is from Gondia in Maharashtra began with a career in the modelling industry. He is an engineer by qualification. After his debut in Mamta, the young man impressed fans as Ali Baig in Left Right Left. The show is still remembered by fans. Rajeev Khandelwal also attained stardom from Left Right Left. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod to Bepannaah's Jennifer Winget — 5 actresses Harshad Chopda sizzled with on screen

Over the years, he has done some great shows like Tere Liye, Kis Desh Main Hai Meraa Dil, Bepannaah, Humsafars to name a few. He has confessed that he is choosy actor. Harshad Chopda is known to reject roles if he does not like the set up. He is also a very shy person. There is a sense of mystery around Harshad Chopda that makes him very desirable. This is how fans are celebrating his 16 years in the TV industry... Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TWIST: Abhimanyu says 'stay with me' as Akshara's pulse sinks during operation; fans are heartbroken – read tweets

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is also really well after the entry of Harshad Chopda. People have slowly warmed up to the chemistry of Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda. He plays a doctor on the show.