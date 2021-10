The demise of Sidharth Shukla has left a huge void in the hearts of every Indian TV fan. People just cannot get over how life was so unfair and unpredictable for the handsome star who was on a high. Sidharth Shukla attained a new level of stardom after his stint on Bigg Boss 13 and his last show Broken But Beautiful 3 was a superhit on the OTT space. Now, a video is going viral where Shehnaaz Gill is having a fun time with Shinda Grewal on the sets of Honsla Rakh. He plays Diljit Dosanjh and her son in the film. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu missing in action from Naga Chaitanya's Love Story success bash; Twinkle Khanna was once asked by a director to 'do a Mandakini' for rain song

Fans have guessed that they are playing on Aladdin app and Shehnaaz Gill's name comes up as Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla. The singer-actress just cannot contain her laughter. Fans remember the iconic Juloos Nikalna Hai line from Bigg Boss 13 which kind of meant that the world would come to know about their love story. Seeing Shehnaaz Kaur Gill laugh and smile so whole-heartedly will make you tear up and how.

I don't know why, but I am very happy when I saw Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla trending. Sid would be blushing from somewhere ❤ pic.twitter.com/VeQDDO1mk3 — Sankalp Sahu (@sankkalp_) October 4, 2021

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla ! She was soo happy seeing this on that alladin app ❤#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/re0IeCOgG2 — Sankalp Sahu (@sankkalp_) October 4, 2021

WE’D BE GOING SKSKSKSKS NA IF THIS WOULD HAVE HAPPENED BEFORE?!sidharth bhai ke cs main juloos tweets ho rahe hote. we would be crying outta happiness, just hearing it from her mouth. SHEHNAAZ KAUR GILL SHUKLA. main ikko vaari vi ni pucheya, lekin kyun? pic.twitter.com/u4hQ7fHmCt — Tan?? • SKGS • Hosla Rakh? (@biryaniXwine) October 4, 2021

The feeling when she said "Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla" it felt so comforting as if someone just hug me with all the love ❤️ — Shreya Sathraj ● SSS ♡ (@SidNaaz_Ka_Wifi) October 4, 2021

The name Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla that put a heart laugh and blush on her face .... i say share it... he was, is and will forever be her happy place. — ONLY ONE (@SheilaSandhu) October 4, 2021

We can see that fans are rather happy seeing this. They want to see Shehnaaz Gill recover from the loss. A bit of shooting is left in London. The film comes out in October.