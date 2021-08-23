During the weekend episode of Zee Comedy Show, we saw , and others taking us on an entertaining ride with their quirky stints. While the performances of the comedians were enjoyed by the audience, it was Rakhi Sawant's revelations about her struggling days, which left everyone stunned. The actress spoke how she survived on a bowl of dal to look slim and trim. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Shweta Singh shares unseen childhood picture with Sushant Singh Rajput on Raksha Bandhan, Salman Khan looks unrecognisable as he shoots for Tiger 3 and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Rakhi revealed how helped her professionally and said, “I have truly faced a lot of struggle in my life. In fact, at the start of my career, I used to audition for anything and everything that I heard about. There was a time when even though I was not called for a particular audition, I would enter their office and request them to take my audition. My mother had told me that there would be a lot of struggle, but one day I could be like Helen, or .” Also Read - Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone steal hearts as they step out for lunch date with family – view pics

She added, “I used to give my best and to look slim and fit, I used to have only one bowl of dal every day. However, things weren’t looking so great. But one fine day, I got a call from Farah Khan Madam’s office, and they called me for an audition at ’s Red Chillies’ office and things changed from there. As soon as I kept the phone, I lost consciousness. My mother gave me another bowl of dal and that’s when I got into my senses and started preparing for my audition.” Also Read - Ranveer Singh and paps sing birthday song for the Cirkus actor's mother and it's the cutest thing on the internet today – watch video

Speaking about her role in , Rakhi further said, “I was told that I would have to look glamorous as the character was such. But in the chawl that I was staying at; you couldn’t step out in such clothes. So, I asked my mother what should I do? She gave me a set of curtains, which I wrapped around my glamorous clothes and went for the audition. As soon as Farah Khan ji saw me in that get-up, she was stunned. She asked me what I was wearing and asked me if I had got the brief about the glamorous look. I told her yes and mentioned that she’ll see her character in me as soon as the cameras roll.” Expressing her gratitude towards Farah and Shah Rukh Khan, Rakhi said, “She had faith in me, I guess, and so she told her team to roll the cameras and as soon as they started, I removed the curtains, they love my audition and immediately offered me the film. I truly am the discovery of Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and I am really thankful to both of them.”

Farah Khan also praised Rakhi Sawant and compared to and said, “I have given two megastars to the industry, one is Deepika Padukone, and the other is Rakhi Sawant. Both of them are great actors, but I have to say that Rakhi was the most punctual, hard-working, well-behaved, and respectful girl on the sets of Main Hoon Na and I love her for that.”

So, what are your thoughts on Farah Khan's comment? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.