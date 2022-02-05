Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 15's Rashami Desai-Umar Riaz team up for song, Sumbul Touqeer Khan-Fahmaan Khan fight with chappals on Imlie sets and more

Television still remains to be one of the biggest mediums of entertainment. Thus, TV stars are pretty popular. Today, celebrities like and Umar Riaz of Bigg Boss 15, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan of Imlie, Shehnaaz Gill, , and husband and more celebs made it to the headlines. While many are hoping that Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai's bond turns into love, there seems to be a good news for fans. A video of Sumbul and Fahmaan fighting on Imlie sets has gone viral. For more details info, scroll on. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill is beauty personified as she emotes purity, love, happiness and more; 'Hollywood material' say SidNaaz fans [VIEW PICS]

Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz in a music video? Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: From Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash to Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat – Hit jodis reveal their marriage plans, real feelings and more

Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz's chemistry in Bigg Boss 15 was loved by all and if a report in TellyChakkar is anything to go by, they are allegedly collaborating for a music video by Afsana Khan. The singer was a part of Bigg Boss 15 and she made really good friends with Umar Riaz. There is no confirmation on this yet. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra HITS BACK at a troll who accused him of disrespecting Tejasswi Prakash; 'thoda karela khana band kar aur...'

Mandira Bedi hosts party for newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

Being a good friend, Mandira Bedi hosted a party for Mouni Roy and hubby Suraj Nambiar who got married just a few days ago. All the close friends like , Meet Brothers and more were a part of this party. The inside pictures make us believe that the stars had a fun evening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan fight on sets of Imlie

A fun video of Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan from the sets of Imlie has made its way to the internet. It shows them fighting with chappals like kids and laughing hard. While their on-screen chemistry is worth watching, their off-screen chemistry too is entertaining.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My videos (@saira_edits_love)

Shehnaaz Gill's dreamy pictures receive thumbs up from fans

Taking to her Insta stories, Shehnaaz Gill shared some stunning and dreamy pictures of herself. In the caption, she mentioned words like purity, happiness, bliss and more. SidNaaz fans could not stay calm as they showered love of Bigg Boss 13 contestant.

Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra and Rajiv Adatia's viral dance

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Rajiv Adatia seems to have had a fun boys night. They shared a video on social media in which they are seen breaking out into an impromptu dance. The video has gone viral on social media and Umar called them the 'best dancers'.