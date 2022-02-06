It's time to take a quick recap of trending TV news of today. TV stars like Tejasswi Prakash, Rupali Ganguly, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress , and many others made it to the headlines today. Many TV actors took to their respective social media accounts to mourn the death of legendary singer . Rupali Ganguly, and others expressed grief. Tejasswi Prakash is creating a lot of buzz thanks to her upcoming show Naagin 6. Scroll on to know all the info! Also Read - Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away, A tribute to the 'Nightingale of India': Watch

Tejasswi Prakash names her favourite Naagin

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is all set to be a part of Naagin 6. Ahead of her show, she has picked her personal favourite naagin from the previous seasons. In an interview with TellyChakkar, she said that the first season of Naagin is her absolute favourite. She was quoted saying, "I like all the seasons but the first season of Naagin is my favorite because it had Mouni and Adaa and I mean what a bar they have set and Mouni is so hot, But I really want my season to do even better than that, I am nervous but I am also really excited for you guys to see this show." Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Kishori Shahane meets with a freaky road accident; shares ordeal

Rupali Ganguly mourns Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Anupamaa star took to her Insta stories to pay her tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who breathed her last this morning. Apart from stars like Sudhanshu Pandey, , , and many others expressed grief. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal and more – THESE 5 celebs to be contestants on the stunt-based show?

Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal to be in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?

Rumours are rife that Bigg Boss 15 contestants Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal have been approached to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Apart from these two, names of stars like Rubina Dilaik, Dipika Kakar and Simba Nagpal are also floating in the gossip mills in context to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Kishore Sahane's car meets with a road accident

Taking to her Instagram account, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Kishore Sahane revealed that she escaped a near fatal accident as her car rammed into a truck. She wrote, "Our car met with an accident.. car destroyed, lives saved..God Bless..Jako rakhe saiya maar sake na koi. #save #life #godbless”

Naina Singh's mother passes away

actress Naina Singh penned a very touching note on social media as her mother breathed her last. She shared some candid pictures with her mother and wrote that her brain is numb. Her post read, "Maaa..please come back. My brain is numb, heart is crying and my eyes are tired. No amount of words can ever explain what I feel at this point. I don’t even think it can be put into words. Thinking that you’re in a better place gives me relief for a while but what will I even do without you? Your little girl misses you a lot. I will always miss you. No one can love a child better than their mother. I will miss your love, your care, your concern and even the way you scolded me."