Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has a massive fan following. He has been doing many music videos post Bigg Boss OTT 2 and now we will also see him in Temptation Island India along with Abhishek Malhan. But before the show begins, Elvish has landed in trouble. As per reports, Elvish Yadav and his 5 associates, Rahul, Titunath, Jayakaran, Narayan, Ravinath are currently in custody. Also Read - Temptation Island India: Here's why the show is different from any other reality show on TV

FIR against Elvish Yadav

Yes, an FIR has been filed against them. As per the FIR copy, 20 ml of Snake venom, 9 poisonous snakes were found from them that including 5 cobra, 1 python, 1 two-headed snake, 1 Rat Snake. Elvish and his associates allegedly use these snake venoms for rave parties. The Khabri has tweeted about the same. This is a big story in Entertainment News. Also Read - Exclusive Sanam Johar and his girlfriend Abigail Pande almost finalised for Temptation Island India?

He wrote, "Breaking News: FIR against #ElvishYadav and his 5 associates. Rahul, Titunath, Jayakaran, Narayan, Ravinath are currently in custody. According to the FIR, 20 ml of Snake venom, 9 poisonous snakes were found from them ( 5 cobra, 1 python, 1 two-headed snake, 1 Rat Snake). According to FIR copy it is alleged that they use snakes and Snake venom during Rave parties. It was @Manekagandhibjp's NGO who trapped & followed up the entire case. #ElvishArmy #ElvishYadav? #Elvishaians" Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 star Samarth Jurel, Elvish Yadav and more wildcard contestants who brought a storm on the show

Trending Now

Take a look at The Khabri's tweet:

Breaking News: FIR against #ElvishYadav and his 5 associates. Rahul, Titunath, Jayakaran, Narayan, Ravinath are currently in custody.

According to the FIR, 20 ml of Snake venom, 9 poisonous snakes were found from them ( 5 cobra, 1 python, 1 two-headed snake, 1 Rat Snake).… pic.twitter.com/CbUXbosPeT — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 3, 2023

More details about the case

Five people have been arrested in Noida for supplying snakes and venom for rave parties that were organised by Elvish. The men reportedly told the police that these parties were organised at various farm houses in Delhi and other areas. They also mentioned that Elvish shoots for videos for his Youtube channel with these snakes.

As per reports, these parties are also hosted for Foreign nationals. The officials have said that six people were named and five of them have been arrested. Elvish Yadav has not been arrested yet. The snakes have been seized and handed over to the Forest Department.

Watch Elvish Yadav's interview here:

All these reports came out after the police raided a rave party in Noida's Sector 49 last evening following a complaint by an animal welfare NGO.