Rahul Vaidya and Nia Sharma's music video Garbe Ki Raat released recently. Bhoomi Trivedi sang the song along with Rahul Vaidya. Howver, they received severe backlash over the mention of Shri Mogal Maa in Garbe Ki Raat song. He also received death threats for this and his team had issued a statement on this. Rahul's team issued a statement that read, "Yes, it is true that these messages and calls have risen since last night. The messages are about getting Rahul Vaidya killed, beaten, even filing FIR against him or having him arrested. We'd like to clarify that the mention of the deity was respectfully done with no intention to hurt anyone's sentiments. However, understanding that it hasn't gone down too well with a certain section of people, we respect that and are working to get it rectified at our level."

The statement also read, "We urge everyone who's taken offence to allow us time. The platform on which we have released the song will take at least a few days to adjust the rectification. Rest assured, we respect the emotions and sentiments of all those who have raised their concern." Now, as per reports in ETimes, an FIR has also been registered by J.K. Rajput in this regard at Amroli Police Station, Surat, on the grounds of insulting religious faith and hurting people through the misrepresentation against Rahul Vaidya and Bhoomi Trivedi. The FIR emphasizes and demands either taking down the video song from the YouTube channel or banning the channel from the platform.

Earlier, Rahul Vaidya had reacted to the controversy. In a video, he said that he has made the song private and that his team will change the controversial lyrics of Mata Mogal and release the song again. He added, "No one wants to deliberately offend anyone. But that doesn't mean people can write whatever they want. Likh hum bhi sakte hain, bol hum bhi sakte hain, but we choose not to. Jai Mata Di."