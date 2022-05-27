Indian television has a vast history. Various channels and various programs have been telecast over the last couple of decades. It was with Ekta Kapoor's shows that TV gained sky high popularity. Now, TV shows are full of drama and in the name of drama, we also have some funny and bizarre scenes. Recently, Swaran Ghar, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se, Thapki Pyar Ki 2 grabbed headlines for their bizarre scenes. However, the one to take the cake is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata digital release update, Doctor Strange 2 to stream online on this date

The death of Ansh Gujral

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi starring , , and others was one helluva popular TV show. The most widely discussed scene from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was the death of Ansh Gujral. Though it was one powerful movie from Tulsi aka Smriti Irani who punished her son Ansh ( Saigal) for molesting Nandini (Gauri Pradhan). However, the bullet shot was epic! The camera angle and the pause was super effective. Had it been telecast today, it would have gone down as the most bizarre scene in the history of Indian Television. Check out the promo video here: Also Read - Trending South News Today: Mahesh Babu gets support from Dalip Tahil, Thalapathy Vijay tops list of most popular pan-India male film stars

The TRP effect and re-entry in KSBKBT

Akashdeep's Ansh was one of the most hated characters in the TV world back then. But the scene of his demise has skyrocketed the TRPs for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. And it got bizarre evermore when Sky was brought back as Ansh's son Eklavya. Eklavya was initially positive but he later turned negative. Long short there too! Maybe we'll bring that in some other flashback Friday. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone reacts as Ranveer Singh sits on her lap [Watch Video]

Swaran Ghar

Swaran Ghar starring Sangita Ghosh and recently came under the scanner when Swaran's strangulation scene with dupatta was aired on TV. Sangita and Ajay took it with a pinch of salt. The scene was brutally trolled online.

Thapki Pyaar Ki 2

Jigyasa Singh and Aakash Ahuja starrer Thapki Pyar Ki 2 had also made news for the bizarre sindoor application scene. Purab and Thapki tumble and in the moment Purab's hand touches sindoor and then Thapki's maang! Talk about coincidences!

Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se

In a recent episode of Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi starrer Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se, the dialogues between Anurag and Gungun grabbed attention. Anurag, who is very sanskari seems to be having a relationship with Gungun while being married to Akriti. That's not it, the two had a hush-hush wedding and went on to consummate their marriage as well!

How did you like Flashback Friday? Bizarre and funny right?