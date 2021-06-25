Former Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi arrested by Ahmedabad police for allegedly threatening to kill the society chairperson

Former Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi has landed in trouble many times. A lot of controversies have happened over these years and Payal has been the main reason behind it. Now, the actress has been arrested by Satellite Police in Ahmedabad, Gujarat for threatening her society’s chairperson. In a social media post, Payal Rohatgi had allegedly abused the society members and also threatened to kill the chairperson of her society. However, later she deleted the post. The complaint has been filed by Dr Parag Shah, a resident of the society. Payal Rohatgi has also abused the chairperson on the Whatsapp group of the society. The complainant said that Payal Rohatgi threatened to break the leg of anyone who argued with her and got into a verbal fight over a common plot used as a playing area. Also Read - Payal Rohatgi SLAMS Katrina Kaif for not speaking up for Sushant Singh Rajput — watch video

Payal had threatened the society members of filing false cases against them and also repeatedly quarrelled with her society members and threatened to kill the chairperson. After she was arrested, the police began the medical tests and COVID-19 tests. It was on Thursday when Payal took to Instagram to share a video and wrote, "I know I am being used to fulfil an agenda by certain people who themselves don't want to do the dirty work, but I am going with the flow even though I know I am being trapped as God has a plan for me which none of these powerful people can even touch. Om Namah Shivay #payalrohatgi."

Earlier in 2019, the former Bigg Boss contestant was arrested by the Bundi Police in Rajasthan for her remarks against the former Prime Minster, Jawaharlal Nehru. Her Twitter account was suspended twice because of the abusive content she puts up. She also been quite active during Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and had slammed many Bollywood celebrities over nepotism.