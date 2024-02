Aditya Narayan son of legendary singer Udit Narayan is currently trending on social media. He is in the news for all the wrong reasons. Aditya Narayan who is an established singer and also an accomplished host of TV shows like Indian Idol and more is drawing flack online because of a viral video from his recent concert in Chhattisgarh. He is being blamed for allegedly hitting a fan with a mic. In the video, he can also be seen snatching phone from a fan and throwing it in the crowd. Also Read - Salman Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Rohit Shetty and more amazing hosts of Hindi reality TV shows

This video of Aditya Narayan has left netizens shocked. Many are calling him 'arrogant'. Aditya Narayan dressed in blue and blue can be seen on the stage amidst a performance. He then stops to snatch the phone of a fan and toss it into the crowd. The singer has not issued any clarification on the episode as yet.

Check out how the netizens are reacting to Aditya Narayan's latest video.

Bhilai, #Chhattisgarh: During a concert in college...Angry Aditya Narayan Hits Fan, Snatches Phone and Throws It Away During his live performance; Video Goes Viral#AdityaNarayan #stardom #singer pic.twitter.com/Wtb3rqghCK — Surabhi Tiwari?? (@surabhi_tiwari_) February 12, 2024

What the f is wrong with Aditya Narayan??

So arrogant and for what? ?

Disrespectful towards his own fans?? pic.twitter.com/BE1817boQ0 — A̴.̴ (@andjustsmile_) February 12, 2024

Saw a video of Aditya Narayan snatching and throwing a fan's phone during a performance. Dude wtf? Who do you think you are? — Not_Your_Ordinary_Cat (@Divyani_h) February 12, 2024

#adityanarayan throwing phone in his concert. everyone should have left at the moment. — Mallika (@FunkytasticStor) February 12, 2024

This is not the first time that Aditya Narayan has been embroiled in a controversy. Back in 2017, a video of Aditya Naryan snapping at an airport official in a fit of anger had gone viral on social media. He was traveling from Raipur and he had an heated argument with an airport staff. The viral video had drew him a lot of backlash. Then in 2018, allegedly Aditya got into an accident with an auto. Reportedly, the female passenger had lodged a complaint against him for rash driving.

Aditya Narayan has been a host of Indian Idol for a few seasons. He also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.