Former Indian Idol judge Sonu Nigam REACTS to fake praises on reality shows; says, 'This won’t do any good'

Indian Idol 12 has been quite popular. The TRPs of the show have been record-breaking this season but along with this fame negativity also came along. The Amit Kumar episode of Indian Idol 12 became the talk of the town. Indian Idol 12 became popular for all the negative things post the episode. Amit Kumar in an interview with ETimes TV had said that he was asked to praise the contestants for their performance. Many big personalities supported Amit Kumar while many stood against him. However, this controversy became a problem for Indian Idol 12. Sonu Nigam has been a judge on Indian Idol and other singing reality shows since a long time. The singer spoke about fake praises on reality shows.

In an interview with ETimes, Sonu Nigam said that praising the contestants unnecessarily will not do any good to them. He said, "As a judge, we are here to teach something to the contestants. We should give honest feedback to the participants. Always praising them won't do any good. Humesha wah wah karoge toh kaise hoga (how will it work, if you always praise them)? We aren't here to spoil these kids. Even the contestants won't understand when they have performed well and when they haven't if we keep praising them." He also said that making mistakes on the stage is quite natural and it is fine. He said that no one is perfect and it is ok even if there are some flaws as these flaws make the show interesting. Sonu Nigam will be seen in Bengali television as a judge in 'Super Singer Season 3.

He said that it was his conscious decision to stay away from reality shows as he shares different views on several topics. He said, "You won't see me in every other show. There are reasons for which I say yes to only a few shows. This is not because I am old school. But I am in the right school. I have grown up seeing my seniors practicing hours after hours, dedicating their lives to music, honing skills. And I learned from them."