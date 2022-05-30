Nikki Tamboli rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 14. The actress is one bindaas girl who doesn't mind speaking her heart out and doing as she pleases. Nikki was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Khatra Khatra Khatra and had been making guest appearances on various reality TV shows. And guess what? The former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant is likely to make more reality TV show appearances. No, we ain't talking about Roadies, Splitsvilla, Ace of Space either. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Nikki Tamboli and other celebs who can be on the dance reality show

Nikki Tamboli in two big reality shows

As per a report in ETimes, Nikki Tamboli is said to have been approached for two big reality TV shows. One of which is a debut in the Indian reality TV space and the other being a popular celebrity dance-based show. Nikki Tamboli has been approached for Jhalak Dikhla Ja, state reports. It has been seen that Nikki has been attending dance classes and paparazzi have snapped her at the same on numerous occasions.

Nikki Tamboli's second reality TV show

If reports are anything to go by, Nikki is in the buzz for the Indian adaptation of Temptation Island. For the unversed, Temptation Island boasts about finding the right partner, a perfect guy for a girl on the show. It is being said that Nikki had met with the makers of Temptation Island and the deal is in negotiation. Nikki Tamboli is a chirpy and vivacious actress. She has a good presence on-screen and knows how to grab attention. Also, her fan following is great too. The makers of both the shows are eager to get Nikki on board, state the reports.

Nikki in demand

A report in Etimes said that the decision is not yet taken and the negotiation is in process. "The two production houses of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Temptation Island are eager to have her on board. But, the issue is of dates getting clashed. The decision is not yet taken but this is what the current scenario is," stated the report.