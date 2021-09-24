In another shocking news, former Love School contestant Jagnoor Aneja passed away in Egypt. He was travelling in the country for a holiday. It seems he passed away on Thursday, September 23 due to a heart attack. Jagnoor was a part of the first and second season of Love School. Teens will remember the show, which was hosted by Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar. He had taken part with his former girlfriend Manisha but the two parted later on. It seems he was currently in a relationship with a lady named Monika.

It was actor Mahir Pandhi of Choti Sardarrni who posted a picture of them together mourning his death. He shared a pic on his Insta stories and wrote, "May your soul rest in eternal peace. Miss you my brother. See you on the other side." The two were close friends. Jagnoor Aneja was also close to Pratik Sehajpal and Priyank Sharma. The news has shocked his friends and people known to him in the industry. A person wrote, "Rip still in shock," while another person commented, "This is so shocking and heart-breaking, may you be in peace wherever you are." Bandgi Kalra who was a part of Bigg Boss 11 wrote, "Omg is this true ????? What happened to him."

This has come within weeks after the demise of Sidharth Shukla due to heart attack. The past two years have been extremely tragic for the entertainment industry. From suicides to sudden deaths, people are dealing with a lot.