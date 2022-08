Popular telly actress Charu Asopa is currently in news with divorce news. Charu and her estranged husband Rajeev Sen have grabbed eyeballs for their divorce. Charu and Rajeev got married in 2019, in Goa and became parents to a baby girl Zianna in 2021. Charu who is a social media avid keeps updating her fans and following by sharing her day-to-day updates on her YouTube channel. August 7 is celebrated as Friendship day and Charu took to her social media to wish her best friend. Also Read - Friendship Day 2022: Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor and more actors' unseen pics chilling with their friends

Charu took to her Instagram and shared selfies pictures with her little one along with a heartfelt note. She wrote, "Happy friendships day my love. I promise I will always be there for you. Always remember I'm not just your mother but your best friend, you can share each and every thing with me.and your secrets will always be safe with me. I wld rather die but will never break your trust. One important thing, I am your mother but that doesn't mean I will always be right so as a friend you can correct me whenever you think I am wrong. I will always listen to you. I will always respect your opinions and perceptions. I believe communication is the only key to success of every relationship. I love you my best friend".

For the unversed, Charu has taken a legal route against 's brother Rajeev and has filed for a divorce. She accused him of not being there for the family, while Rajeev accused Charu of hiding about her first marriage. He even said that Charu often plays the victim card. On the professional front, Charu is known for her roles in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mere Angne Mein, , Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and much more.