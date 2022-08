Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is creating a lot of buzz around the masses. Since the show hosted by Rohit Shetty is inching close to its finale everyone is wanting to know who the winner of the show is. The list of contestants includes Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Mohit Malik, Faisal Shaikh and many more. While everyone waits for the result with bated breath, it looks like the contestants have managed to leave the competition behind and strike a strong bond of friendship among themselves. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Evicted contestant Pratik Sehajpal to return on Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 reunion

On Friendship Day 2022, called her closest friends from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 for a musical afternoon. Rajiv Adatia has shared the video on social media. One can see , Nishant Bhat and Anupamaa's Aneri Vajani too. All of them could be seen enjoying themselves singing old songs. Rajiv shared the video with the caption, "Happy Friendships day!!! Mini reunion! Thank you @rubinadilaik for an amazing, fun loved afternoon.. laughs and joy!! Love you guys!!"

Who will win Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?

As the show is progressing, it appears that in the top five are Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik, Faisal Shaikh and choreographer Tusshar Kalia. It remains to be seen who is going to win the show. Apart from these stars, 's Shivangi Joshi, Bigg Boss 15 star Pratik Sehajpal, TV actress Chetna Pandey, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega star Kanika Mann and others were a part of the show. One by one, the stars got eliminated from 's show.

The stunt-based show is expected to be replaced by and Bigg Boss 16 once it is done with its finale. Who do you think will win?