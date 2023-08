It is friendship day tomorrow. Friends are an integral part of our lives. They make our lives beautiful, and tomorrow is the day when we celebrate these amazing people in our lives. Celebrities have often been spotted spending time with their friends and sharing pictures on social media. The newest BFF pair in the telly town is Shiv Thakare and Daisy Shah. They met on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and became best friends. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Soundous Moukafir calls out Karanvir Bohra for his misogynist comment; latter issues a clarification

Post the shoot of their show too, they remained besties. On the occasion of friendship day, Daisy Shah spoke about her friendship with Shiv and what friendship means to her. Speaking to BollywoodLife, she said that friendship is acceptance for her. She also spoke about the person closest to her from the industry.

She said, "Closest to me from the industry I would say, like whom I can share anything and everything will be Salman Sir for sure. Right now, the new addition to my friend list is Shiv Thakre and Anjum Fakih."

Daisy on her friendship with Shiv

The actress spoke about what makes her friendship with Shiv different. She said, “We are very different and very much alike at the same time. He is very straightforward with his jokes and making fun of everyone and I too make jokes and make fun of other people and I also let people make fun of me. My sense of humor is a little witty, also it gets sometimes on a level that person doesn't even understand what the joke was but Shiv gets it and Anjum gets it.”

A lot of people have been talking about Daisy and Shiv being more than just friends. Daisy has now reacted to it. “Picture dialogue has become a real-life thing now? There is nothing like that, A guy and a girl can be friends. You can ask the boyfriends, they'll tell you that their Girlfriend does have a male best friend and vice-versa, “she said.