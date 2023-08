It is the day to celebrate friendships today. The only relationship in the world which we choose on our own. While all have our best friends, celebrities also speak about their dearest friend. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Nyrraa M Banerji has opened up about what friendship means to her. She has also shared about her best friend, Nishant Singh Malkani. A lot has been said about Nishant and Nyrraa but the two have always maintained that they are good friends. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare and others contestants to face THESE animals in order to keep red fanda away

Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Nyrraa spoke about friendship. She said, “Friendship is the best relationship a person can have because friendship has no judgments, it is not trying to make you a certain way or because it is suitable to you. Friendship is a basic connection, basic is basic relation and real friendship is when even if you don't talk for months where you left you again pick up from there. Friendship is where you can share anything and everything without feeling judged or being judgemental. You are only expecting beautiful advice or feedback or honest opinion about yourself. Sharing your experiences so that it helps you motivate and share. A person who is listening to you without judging or trying to impose their opinion. So friendship is the best relationship according to me.” Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Nyrraa M Banerji praises Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's strength and courage; says, 'I really want to know what she eats'

Nyrraa further spoke about her friend Nishant and also about Sana Sayyed, Adhvik Mahajan and Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Jiya Shankar. She said, “I can openly discuss anything and everything with Nishant Malkaani. He is THE closest from the industry. Second is Sana Syyad, and third is Adhvik Mahajan and Jiya Shankar also to some extent. But closest - closest is Nishant.” Also Read - Pisachini actress Nyrraa M Banerji is breaking the Internet with her underwater shoot in a bold bikini [Watch Video]

Trending Now

The actress further added that once a relationship breaks for her, she does not make efforts to have it back in her life. If something is gone, its gone for her.